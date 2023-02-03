Williamsport, Pa. — Alfred C. Records, 78, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 surrounded by his family at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1944 in Drifting, Pa. to the late Howard Records and Regina Nashwinter.

Alfred was married to the former Betty L. Greenabaum on August 21, 1971; they celebrated 51 wonderful years together. Al retired from Primus as a circuit board builder. He was an avid bowler in his younger years, and known for being a jokester. Al was an avid fan of WWE wrestling, NASCAR, and old western movies. He will be remembered for his bear hugs and squeezing your hand that exuded his love. He took time to build a masterpiece of a sandwich while everyone else finished theirs and also made the best wings you could ask for. Al loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Betty, Alfred is survived by a son, Troy (Christie) Records; a daughter, Rhonda (Donald, Jr.) Stoner; four grandsons and one great grandson; a brother, Howard F. (Carole) Records; a sister, Dorothy Records Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alfred in death in addition to his parents are his siblings, Margaret Schuller Coble, Elizabeth Schuller Rotoli; and Edward and Robert Schuller.

He will be missed by all.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport, where the funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ann Runnels officiating.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

