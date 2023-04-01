Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Alexis Brooke Breen, a spirited and passionate woman, of Loyalsock, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport after a courageous battle with a physically restraining illness.

Born April 27, 1978, she was a loving daughter of Robert and Kathryn (Cole) Hippenstiel.

A proud alumna of Loyalsock Township High School's Class of 1996, Alexis went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and she was able to serve an internship with probation and parole officers through the State of Pa., a job she took great pride in. Although her disability prevented her from pursuing a career in her chosen field, she did not let it stop her from living life to the fullest of her abilities.

In the course of her life's journey, Alexis found her truest companion in her husband, Benjamin A. Breen, with whom she shared countless memories, vacations, and adventures. In the course of their 26 years together, Ben and "Brookie’s" relationship showed a true testament to love and commitment. Often you could find the two of them lounging by the pool, hosting a pool party or enjoying a sunny day cruising in her beloved Miata convertible.

Alexis was known for her love of laughter, and her ability to bring joy in special ways to those around her. Her quick wit and penchant for the clever comeback earned her the fond epithet of "smart ass," a title she wore with pride and affection. Her adventurous spirit and passionate approach to life serve as an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She remained active and engaged, calling into radio stations and entering any free giveaway that came her way. Alexis enjoyed playing checkers, solitaire, and computer games, proving that she was a formidable opponent. For as long as her body allowed, Alexis was a regular at the bumper cars at Knoebels Amusement Park, delighting in the thrill of the ride and the laughter of leaving her friends and family in the dust.

Her love of music, shopping, and creative writing allowed her to express her unique personality which sometimes may have been described as princess like. A true fashionista, Alexis was known for her impeccable hair, makeup, and sense of style. She was a generous and compassionate soul, and dedicated blood donor who took pride in her ability to help others in need. She was a loving aunt to her niece Simone and nephew Bronson who she took great joy in spending time with, even sharing her bed during nap time.

Her love for her family extended beyond her husband Ben of 17 years and parents Robert and Kathryn, and includes her sister, Ali Walk and husband Brett and their kids Simone and Bronson of Loyalsock; her father-and mother-in-law, Dennis and Connie (Grove) Breen of Williamsport; her brother-in-law, Andy Breen and wife Sherry of Muncy; her bonus nephews Ross and Stiles; her maternal grandmother-in-law Shirley Grove of Jersey Shore, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, dear friends, and her beloved cat Mya.

A funeral service to honor the life of Alexis "Brookie" will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or making a memorial contribution to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Alexis’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.