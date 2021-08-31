Williamsport -- Alexander W. King, 63, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on February 9, 1958 in Orangeburg, S.C. and was the son of Rose (King) Kelly of Williamsport and the late Robert Kelly. He graduated from South Shore High School in Brooklyn, New York and he had worked at Divine Providence with the janitorial department. In his spare time, he enjoyed music.

In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by a half-sister; Barbara Ann Brown of New York, sister-in-law; Evelyn King of Orangeburg, S.C., seven god sisters and brothers; aunt and uncle; Alonze King and Viola King, best friend; David Williams and close family friend; Bill Holett. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Eric M. Kelly and Sylvester King and great grandparents; Edward Rock King, Sr. and Phoebe King.

There will be a public viewing 12 – 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Love Unlimited Ministries, 734 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Masks will be required for those attending the viewing and services. Burial will be held at a later date in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

