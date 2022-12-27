Williamsport, Pa. — Alexander T. “Alex” Keeler, 37, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 23, 2022. Our worlds will be forever diminished with his loss. Although his time here was tragically short, he was a man literally bursting with life and adventure. Alex’s authenticity in how he lived his life, how he chose to spend his time and who he spent it with was a truly admirable quality. He gave no thought to materialism or convention. He danced to his own beat. “Don’t tell me how to live my life” was not just a humorous often used phrase to him, but a genuine credo.

His parents will be forever grateful and feel honored that he spent his last year in their home as he was not only their beautiful boy, but also a best friend and adventure buddy.

Alex adored and admired his amazing sister, Autumn and her family. Niece Amore and nephew Atlas were a constant source of joy and amusement. His brother-in-law Nate was counted among his true friends.

We lost a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to countless people. He graced our lives with his love, humor, creativity and passion for life. He was an artist, a fisherman, a hunter, an epic wild mushroom and edible plant forager, a finder of fossils and digger of gem stones. The natural world fed his soul.

He loved the Philadelphia Eagles and his feline pals Buddy and Loki. He enjoyed music festivals with his Camp Canada tribe and weekends at the river lot with his cherished friends.

He leaves behind his parents, Flip and Sig Keeler of Trout Run; his sister, Autumn Keeler (Nate Yingst); niece, Amore Yingst and nephew, Atlas Yingst of Lancaster; his “Grammy and Grampy Up In Maine”; his many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be no viewing or services at this time. A celebration of Alex’s life is being planned for family and friends in the spring.

Please consider a donation in Alex’s name to the Meow House, 314 Deckman Hollow Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences man be made on Alex’s obituary page at: www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alexander Keeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.