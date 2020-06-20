Williamsport -- Alexander J. Scarfo, 92, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Alex was born in Ridgway on July 19, 1927, a son of Frank and Concilli (Minelli) Scarfo.

Alex retired from Textron. He was a member of the former Church of the Annunciation, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He enjoyed listening to Dixieland music, playing bingo, going to the horse races and taking long walks in the neighborhood - he always had treats for the dogs. Alex enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy.

He and his wife, the former Virginia Bartlow, would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 30, 2020. He is also survived by two daughters, Diane M. Bateman (Roy) and Karen S. Lazar (Pete); five grandchildren, Matthew Bateman, Ryan Bateman (Caitlin), Kirsten Lazar McKinney, Pete Lazar (Breanne), Emily Krieder (Cameron); four great-grandchildren, Sophia and Annie Lazar, Darcy McKinney; and one great-grandson on the way, Julian Alexander Lazar; and a sister, Catherine Zameroski.

He was preceded in death by his brothers; Joseph, John, Alfred and Patrick Scarfo; and his sisters, Emily, Genevive, Mary, Della and Charolotte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, on June 22 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at Montoursville Cemetery.

Remembe:r "We love you, too."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alex’s name may be made to: The Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of either The Gatehouse or Susquehanna Homecare & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.