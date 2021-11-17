Hughesville -- Alda J. (Higley) Molyneux, 86, of Hughesville, and formerly of Rose Valley, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport, following a tragic vehicle accident in which she and her husband both passed away within hours of each other.

Born June 27, 1935, in Estella, she was a daughter of the late Laurence and Jean (McCarty) Higley.

Alda was a graduate of the former Loyalsock Joint High School, Class of 1953. She worked the family farm for many years while raising her son and several foster children. She was also employed at the former Weldon’s, Rynveld’s, and Dart Lumber Company, before moving south.

On November 10, 1984, Alda married the love of her life, Arthur J. Molyneux. They spent several years working and traveling before returning to Pennsylvania in 2000 to enjoy retirement in the Rose Valley area. During retirement they continued to travel and enjoy their family and life together. Due to a tragic vehicle accident on their 37th wedding anniversary, Art and Alda passed away within hours of each other.

Surviving is a son, Jeffrey R. (Julia) Randall of Laporte; two sisters, Karen (Roy) King of Forksville, and Anita (Jim) Chase of Dushore; a brother, Arlan (Brenda) Higley of Canton; two granddaughters, Morgan (Malachi) Savage and Alexis Randall; three step-grandchildren, Natasha (Mike) Rieder, Nathan (Rachel) Miller, and Daniel Miller; seven step-great-grandchildren; a foster son, Mark Stoss; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Alda was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Higley; a sister, Loretta Fitzwater; and her beloved husband of 37 years, Arthur J. Molyneux.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Ellie Benna, CLM officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral Home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Sullivan County PA - A2BKAT, P.O. Box 2438 Kennesaw, GA 30156.

