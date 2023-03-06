South Williamsport, Pa. — Alberta V. Shaffer, 86, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2023 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center. Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, Richard Shaffer.

Born May 13, 1936 in Kelayres, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Victoria (Naprava) Walko.

Alberta was raised as a member of the St. Kunegunda Church and Catholic school system, then graduated in 1953 from McAdoo High School. She married, moved to Williamsport, and joined St. Lawrence Church. Faith and family were of the utmost importance to Alberta. Her kind, humble, and caring ways will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Alberta worked at many places over the years and eventually retired from AT&T as a long distance operator.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Timothy Shaffer (Barbara) of Blue Bell and Stacie Anderson (Cory) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, a brother, Ronald Walko (Patricia) of Montoursville, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bernardine Gayda.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Alberta will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 West Central Ave., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:15 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alberta’s name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to thank the Valley View staff for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Alberta.

Online condolences may be made on Alberta’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

