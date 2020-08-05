Lock Haven -- Alberta (Bertie) Moore Gedon, 90, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Susque View Nursing Home in Lock Haven.

She was born in Mill Hall on November 10, 1929 to Jacob (Ted) and Jean Bressler Moore.

Bertie was united in marriage to Edward Carl Gedon in 1974. She was a 1947 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had worked at the Mill Hall Armature Plant, Cornell Iron Works, Mountaintop, Pa. and had been a member of the Flemington First Church of Christ.

Bertie is survived by her husband Edward C. Gedon, two sons; Louis G. (Phyllis) Christopher of Lock Haven, Michael (Tami) Christopher of Lock Haven, a stepson; Dr. Steven Carl (Linnett) Gedon of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and step daughter Beth Ann (Ron) Ondo of State College. Three grandchildren; Angie (Corey) Thomas of Jersey Shore, Louie (Shawn) Christopher of Acushnet, Massachussetts, Jessica Christopher of Newark, Delaware, and one sister, Sara Gehret. Also surviving are a number of great grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Bertie was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Whitener, and a step grandson, Dana Gedon.

Graveside Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Riley of the Flemington Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal Street, Mill Hall, PA 17751.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

