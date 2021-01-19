Williamsport -- Albert R. “Al” Simon, 87, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Manor Care North.

Born in New York City on March 22, 1933, Al was the son of the late Lester and Ada (Warner) Simon. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1950 and then graduated from New York University in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Al and his parents were the long-time owners/managers of Tops-All stores, and Al happily retired in 1999.

He was a member of Temple Beth Ha Sholom and the YMCA. Al passionately pursued fitness his entire life. He was an amateur boxer in the 1950s and then became a tennis player and golfer until ultimately finding his favorite sport, racquetball, which he played into his late 70’s. Beyond his time on the racquetball court, Al did countless pushups, sit ups, and stretches as well as swimming regularly and riding his bike up and down the hills of Williamsport’s East End. Al coached his son’s youth basketball team for several years, earning much appreciation from the players and their parents.

When he was not participating in his many athletic activities, Al was a devoted fan of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Penn State football, and the New York Yankees, almost never missing any of their televised games.

Al is survived by the love of his life, Suzanne (nee Cohan) whom he married in 1954. In addition to Suzanne, he is survived by their three sons, Scott H. Simon (Vicki L.) of Wilmington, Delaware, Steven G. Simon (Vicki L.) of Scottdale, Pa., and Dennis Warfield of State College, and their daughter Paula S. Zielinski (Bernie) of Harrisburg, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private in the Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ha Sholom, 425 Center Street, Williamsport.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

