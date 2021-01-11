Williamsport -- Albert L. "Link" Sodergren, Jr., 76, formerly of the 700 block of West Central Avenue and a resident of Leighton Place, passed away on Friday January 8, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Link was born in Williamsport on April 13, 1944, the son of Albert L. Sr. and Emma M. (Brand) Sodergren.

He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. An outdoorsman, he was a member of Sunny Side Hunting Club since he was 19 years old.

Albert had been the owner and operator of Albert L. Sodergren Jr. Plumbing & Heating.

He served in the Army National Guard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, with Msgr. Stephen D. McGough officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.