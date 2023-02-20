Lewisbug, Pa. — Albert J. Nacinovich, 83, of Lewisburg and formerly of Cogan Station, died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years Alice (McKeeby) Nacinovich, whom he married on August 13, 1960.

Born February 26, 1939 in New York City, he was a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Eccker) Nacinovich and was raised in Shamokin. He graduated from Coal Twp. High School in 1956.

Al earned a B.S. in Music Education from Mansfield State College in 1960 and began teaching music that same year for the Williamsport Area School District. While teaching he completed his M.S. in Music Education at Ithaca College in 1965. His responsibilities at WASD, where he stayed for his entire career, included teaching all levels of music instruction. He served on a team of educators that created a nationally-recognized music program still to this day, retiring in 1996. Al held numerous offices in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA), including three years as the organization’s President. In 2009 he was named to PMEA’s “Hall of Fame.” He also taught music as an Adjunct professor at Lycoming College.

In addition to working with thousands of school music students, Al has always shared his knowledge and skills with the greater community of Central Pa. Many years were spent singing in the St. Boniface Church choir or serving as a cantor. He was a founding co-director of the New Horizons Band of Williamsport, a concert band for senior citizens.

His participation with the Repasz Band began soon after moving to Williamsport. In 1982, he became the conductor of the band, and at the time he retired from that position in 2019, he was the longest tenured conductor of one of the oldest non-military bands in continuing existence in the United States and the band received many honors under his leadership.

Al was a long-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and in recent years attended Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewisburg. He was a fan of NASCAR and Indiana University basketball. On April 19, 2022 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Lycoming County United Way.

Surviving in addition to his wife are; two daughters Tama Poncar (Dave) of Greenfield, Indiana and Tanya Marcinkewicz (Tony) of Middletown, Delaware; two granddaughters Diana Poncar and Alexandra Marcinkewicz; and a great granddaughter Bailey Proctor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nacinovich.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Albert will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Al’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Titan Tactical Strength & Conditioning (designed specifically for Parkinson’s disease), 3180 N. Old Trail Shamokin Dam, PA 17876.

Online condolences may be made on Albert’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.