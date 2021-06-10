Williamsport -- Albert H. Vaughn, 89, of Williamsport and formerly of Mesa, Arizona died peacefully June 8, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born November 18, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles and Blanche (Bradley) Vaughn.

Al married the former Stella M. (Seybert) on November 25, 1950 and together they shared 58 years of marriage before her passing on August 10, 2009.

Al was the owner and operator of Always Vaughn’s Plumbing serving the Mesa, Arizona area and surrounding communities. He took great pride in his workmanship and was extremely proud to pass the business along to his son, Patrick.

Al was an avid bow hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was a devoted father caring for his daughter, April, until her last days; she preceded him in death in 2018. Above all, Al was a faithful Christian, and he served as an elder at the Newberry Church of Christ and also in Arizona. His friendly, outgoing personality will certainly be missed.

Surviving are three children, Michael Vaughn (Sally) of Trout Run, Wanda Bower (Michael) of Montoursville and Patrick Vaughn of Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren, Joshua Bower (Jean), currently serving in the United States Air Force, Caleb Bower (Megan) of Montoursville, Kendra Jayne Vaughn (Dimitri) of Pittsburg and Alexia Vaughn of Mesa; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Clifton Vaughn (Dottie) of Whiting, N.J., and James Vaughn of Williamsport, a sister-in-law Mary Lou Vaughn, also of Williamsport, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, wife and daughter, Al was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Vaughn, and a sister- in-law, Jean Vaughn.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

