Williamsport -- Albert Sidleck left us Saturday April 24, 2021 to be with the Lord, his mother Mary, and his father Alexander.

Al, as he was always called, was born October 26, 1951 in Minersville, Pa. He attended grad school as well as high school in Lebanon, Pa. as a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. He graduated in 1969 from Lebanon Catholic High School. He was remembered by one high school friend as “a gentle giant, tall, strong and mellow.” After high school graduation he attended the then, Williamsport Area Community College and upon graduation he started his career in the Williamsport area at the Bethlehem Steel Rope Plant.

He was a founding member of the Williamsport Corvette Club and was one of the first presidents of the organization. He completed a second degree in the 1980s at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Sidleck, daughter-in-law, Bana and daughter Abby Sidleck. He is also a grandfather of 6.

The family has requested no services.

Albert will be greatly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

