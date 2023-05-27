Williamsport, Pa. — Albert A. “Alan” Arthur, 74, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home with his wife, Andrea "Andi" (Losieniecki) Arthur by his side.

Andi and Alan met during their grade school years and were destined to reconnect. They shared many fond memories of their childhood, including holding hands while ice skating together at a young age. They would have celebrated seven years of marriage in September.

Born July 26, 1948, he was a graduate of Williamsport High School, Class of 1966. Anticipating draft orders, Alan chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy and as expected he received draft orders a month after enlisting. Alan was ordered to serve in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Cam Rahn Bay where he proudly served his country. After his service, Alan returned home and later became a Journeyman Electrician who was employed by several contractors throughout the years under IBEW Local 812 Union Hall. Alan retired in 2011 from former Textron Lycoming as an electrician and was a member of UAW Local 787.

A man of many interests, Alan enjoyed the simple pleasures of being at home with his family, listening to music, and the solitude of riding his motorcycle through the beautiful countryside. His love for music was vast, spanning all genres and eras. Alan was known for his incredible knowledge of songs, lyrics, and band members, often sharing fascinating facts with those around him. His favorite band, the Moody Blues, held a special place in his heart and provided the soundtrack to many cherished memories. During his final years, Alan enjoyed watching movies, especially on TCM Channel with his family. Most of all Alan cherished spending time with his wife, daughters, and granddaughters.

On May 29, 1987, Alan lost his first wife, Joella L. (Shaffer) Arthur to cancer at the age of 41, leaving him to raise their two daughters, ages 11 and 7, single handedly throughout their adolescence. Alan made personal and financial sacrifices to ensure the welfare of his daughters as he loved and cared for them wholeheartedly.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jennifer S. Bentley (Jason) of South Williamsport and Cristie B. Leathers (Jim) of Williamsport; two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Josette Bentley; and his beloved dog, Lulu Belle.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alan’s name to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Alan would like to thank Jodi at palliative care for her compassion and conversations with him and UPMC hospice nurses, especially his favorite nurse, Danielle, for their special friendship although he jokingly would tell her to leave and most of all, Andi for caring for him and loving him during the worst stage of his life.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on Alan’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Arthur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

