Cogan Station -- Alan R. "Alby" Hess, 68, of Cogan Station died Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born September 10, 1953 in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Llewellyn and Ruth Edwards Hess.

Alan was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He was the owner and operator of Hess Trucking and was also a truck driver for Simon Resources. Alan was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed his classic cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Sheila (Shadduck) Hess; children, Levi Hess of Cogan Station and Larella Andrews (Ben) of Lebanon; siblings, Judith Keiser (Michael) of Cogan Station, Carolyn Tadlock (Dennis) of Tallahassee, Fla., Susan Smith (Jerry) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Deanna Cowles (Gary) of Cogan Station, Cheryl Taylor (Terry) of Trout Run and Richard Hess (Darlene) of Sewell, N.J.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



