Williamsport — Alan M. Lusk, 43, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022 in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Born July 14, 1979 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harold A. Lusk, (stepmother Cathy) of Williamsport and Lorraine A. (stepfather, the late Mike Bozung) (Burke) Bozung of Muncy. After growing up in Montoursville, Alan joined the Army at age 18 and later served in the National Guard. He performed tours of duty in Bosnia and Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2006. He attended Montoursville High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology.

In his most recent home of Florence, Massachusetts, along with his loving partner, Lizzy Lebling, and his Australian Shepherds, Pina and Kiki. Alan was a fixture of the food, music, and outdoor scenes. Under the name Bobby Ganache, he supplied artisanal French Macarons to several local businesses and DJ'd masterfully curated music sets that drew on influences across time and geography. As part of his long tradition of music and festival production, including the wildly popular Renegade Stage at Camp Bisco. Alan helped put on Barbes in the Woods, Millpond Live, and Springfield Jazz and Roots festivals. He was also an avid outdoorsman and dog lover, spending countless hours on the trails of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts with his Australian Shepherd, Piña, by his side.

Alan was a singular and incomparable force of joy in the world and the lives of those who knew him. While broadly traveled and accomplished, he was not defined by what he did, but instead by the friendships he cultivated, the people he brought together, and his unparalleled dedication to community and collective experience.

Surviving in addition to his girlfriend and mother are his brothers: Eric J. (Molly) Lusk of Montoursville, Darien E. Hively of Williamsport and Joe Lusk of Williamsport, 2 Grandmothers: Norma L. Hennigan of S. Williamsport and Annis Lusk of S. Williamsport, 2 Nephews, Ezra J. and Dillon M. Lusk, and truly countless friends from across the globe.

A private viewing will take place in Williamsport.

A gathering will take place at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence, Massachusetts at 4 p.m. on October 15, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to K9s for Warriors (https://k9sforwarriors.org/) or Clinical and Support Options (CSO). (https://csoinc.org)

To share a fond memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

