Muncy -- Alan L. Oden, 71, of Muncy, formerly of Hughesville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born May 13, 1950 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Merla E. (Hacker) Oden, Jr. On April 8, 1972 he married the former Linda J. Brown in the old Methodist church on Market Street, Muncy, being the last couple to be married in that church. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage until her death December 15, 2019.

​Alan was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked at Muncy Homes and as security for various businesses.

He was a member and Past Commander of the Muncy American Legion Post #268, and a member of the Muncy VFW Post #3428. He served as a Boy Scout leader in Hughesville for several years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

​Surviving are a son, Raymond Oden and his wife Shannon of Drexel Hill; two daughters: Sandy Hann and her husband Chris, and Toni Wilson-Prentiss and her husband Michael, all of Muncy; grandchildren: Erica, Wyatt, and Eli Oden; Chase Wilson, Vivian, Jade, and Gabby Fenstermacher; and Alexa and Simon Hann; two brothers: Clifford and Earl Oden of the Muncy area; and three sisters: Ruby Rivera and Susan Lehew, both in Texas, and Patty VanWhy, Montgomery.

In keeping with Alan's wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

