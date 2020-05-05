Jersey Shore -- Alan D. Welshans, 62, of Jersey Shore, passed away Saturday evening, May 2, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born December 29, 1957 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Harry Welshans and the former Mabel Kulp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Paul, Randy, and Harry.

Alan was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by two sisters, Karen Welshans and Ardena (Jeff) Cathcart; a brother, Howard (April) Welshans; 6 nieces; and 3 nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

