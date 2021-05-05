Duboistown -- Adina A. Gianfelice Caschera, 94, of Duboistown passed away at her home on May 2, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family.

Adina was born in Palata, Italy on Jan. 19, 1927, the daughter of Luigi and Teresa Gianfelice. At the age of nine, she immigrated to America and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Antonio and Rosina (DiVito) Castaldi.

Adina was a 1946 graduate of Williamsport High School, a member of the Red Hat Society and a devoted member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her parents, her uncle and aunt, her brother Antonio Gianfelice, Montreal, California, and her oldest son Anthony.

Adina was the owner and operator of Adina’s Home Daycare in Duboistown for 43 years, which was one of the first licensed home daycares in the state. She cared for over 800 children during her successful career, and was best-known for her loving care, her delicious home-made meals, and for her teaching programs to prepare children for kindergarten.

Surviving are her children Michael (Karen), Annette Krauser (Robert), and Joseph (Nancy), daughter-in-law Sandy Caschera, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and brother Guiseppe (Theresa) Gianfelice of Italy.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with her pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. In keeping with Department of Health Guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required during services.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Adina’s name be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, c/o St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

