Lock Haven, Pa. — Addison Deborah Schoonover went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the age of 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. after a short yet valiant battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

Addison illuminated the world upon her birth on April 23, 1998. She was the beloved daughter of Kenneth R. and Jennifer Schoonover of Lock Haven. Being the youngest of their children was a dubious task, but Addison was up for the challenge. An exuberant, charismatic child, Addison was known by her family to be witty, bluntly honest, daring, and feisty. She was the perfect completion of their family.

"She was full of life. She had a smile that brightened even the darkest room," said her mother, Jenn. "She had a heart of gold. She was so giving that she would come home barefoot if someone needed her shoes. She asked for so little and gave so much. She was selfless."

Her dad, Ken, said, "As a child Addison would give away anything she had to anyone in need. Once when we bought her a brand new back-to-school wardrobe, she gave all the clothes to a girl who was unable to buy school clothes."

Addison's favorite childhood memory was living beside a farm. Addison always had a hunger for taking care of animals and she was eager to learn how to care for farm animals. Addison's most fond memory was getting a call from the farmer that a cow was in labor. Addison raced to the barn and watched the calf be born. Attending every sale until the time came, Addison and her parents bought the calf and drove it home in their car.

With her passion for animals and agriculture stemming from childhood, it is no wonder she became a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization in her teenage years, receiving numerous awards. Additionally, Addison loved softball and color guard. She was the dance between class president and class clown. Her intelligent, jokester personality and infectious laugh made everyone laugh.

Upon graduating high school in 2016 from Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, she had a hand in what she considered her greatest accomplishment, studying in the Veterinary Technician program at Penn Foster college while working at the SPCA to help animals in need.

Despite her spontaneous and adventurous spirit, Addison never strayed far from home. When she was not working or studying, Addison loved spending time hunting, fishing, camping, shopping, playing cards, and board games with her family. Addison not only enjoyed the thrill of amusement parks and concerts, but also the serenity of car rides listening to music.

Addison also enjoyed spending time with her brother, Matthew, and cousin, Evan, both of whom shared her strong family values. Addison's special bond with Matthew was unlike any other relationship. Even though Addison and Matthew were polar opposites, they were fiercely loyal to each other, protecting each other at all cost. Addison and Evan also shared a powerful relationship that was a cross between family and lifelong best friends. Their strong bond was built on a foundation of shared adventures, inside jokes, and a deep understanding of one another. Matthew and Evan always knew they could rely on Addison for advice, support, and laughter.

Gifted with an artistic flair, Addison also loved to draw, paint, and write. Her natural ability to create and express things in a beautiful way was more inspired by her favorite icons Punky Brewster and Marilyn Monroe. She took great pride in her appearance as an expression of what made her unique, focusing on her makeup, hair, and nails. Furthermore, she told the story of who she was through her tattoos.

Her artistic expressions always pointed loved ones in the direction to "be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance. The greatest challenge in life is to be our own person and accept that being different is a blessing and not a curse."

Addison will be lovingly remembered by those she shared a strong, unbreakable bond with including her parents, Kenneth R. and Jennifer Schoonover of Lock Haven; brother, Matthew Hahn of Lock Haven with whom she shared an unbreakable bond; sister Valerie (JonTae) Smith of Pittsburgh; aunt, Amy Storeman of Jersey Shore; uncle, James "Jamie" (Angela) Storeman of Bellefonte; nieces and nephews, Kyleigh, Beau, Kamry, and Nova Smith of Pittsburgh, and Collin and Caleb Leonard of Jersey Shore; great aunt Reba Clark of Maryland; cousin Evan Schoonover of Renovo; Godfather Paul (Deb) Risley of Renovo; high school sweetheart Holden Marr of Lock Haven; her beloved soul dog, Parker; beloved cats Kitty, Oliver, Sassy, Tulip, and Stinky Stink, as well as a host of family and friends.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Deborah McGregor Storeman; paternal grandfather, David Schoonover, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Sharon Kramer; and uncle David "Davey" Schoonover, Jr.

Wise beyond her years, Addison often shared her life philosophy with loved ones, "If you want to do something, just do it. Do not wait. Learn from all you do, mistakes included, and hold no regrets." She taught us the remarkable lesson that with pain comes strength. She had a quiet but powerful strength that allowed her to live life to its fullest. God knew best when Addison's life reached fulfillment, then He called on her to perform a special job, managing the rainbow bridge in Heaven.

Even though death came too soon, Addison's young life left an impact. She was a loyal, protective, and adoring daughter and sister. She was a friend to all, especially those who had no one else to lean on. Her courage to be herself in a world that wanted her to be somebody else inspired all who knew her.

Addison taught others to live their life like a line out of her favorite movie, The Notebook, "love can do anything we want it to." She proved we all can benefit the world, even in a short time, if we put our hearts in the right place and love one another. Her legacy will always be carried in our hearts.

Memorial Donations may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Chapman Township Firehall, 79 Park Avenue, North Bend, Pa. with Martha Sykes officiating. Interment will be at New Maple Grove cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family.

