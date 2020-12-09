adalena sweeting

Williamsport -- Adalena Idell (Fairfax) Sweeting, 98, of Harrisburg and formerly of Williamsport, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Harrisburg.

She was married to the late William Louis “Bill” Sweeting for 63 years until his death in 2006.

Adalena was born in Williamsport on April 10, 1922 and was the daughter of the late William and Pearl A. (Hunter) Fairfax. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1940 and also worked for GTE Sylvania for over 20 years and retired. She was a member of the former Salem A E Zion Church and enjoyed going out to eat, music and going to New York City to see plays.

Adalena is survived by two daughters; Pearl A. Sweeting and Phyllis M. Sweeting, both of Harrisburg, three special caregivers whom she viewed as her children; Jonni Rai, Valda Knight and Deidre Williams, several nieces and nephews and grand dogs and grand godchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; William, Jr., one daughter; Mary E. Sweeting, two brothers; Clifford and John Fairfax and two sisters; Edith Clay and Josephine Williams.

There will be a public viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 1 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Nate Gadsden will officiate the service. Burial will be private in St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice organization of your choice.

