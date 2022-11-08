Lock Haven — On Thursday, November 3, our daughter and Tommy’s sister, Abbigail Marie Sheetz, passed away very suddenly.
What can I say about Abby?
She loved animals, especially her kitties. She loved books and gardening. Abby was into crafting and photography as well. She also loved her family in a big way.
Abby is survived by her Dad, Thomas Sheetz (Steph) of Annville; her Mom, Julie Sheetz of Lock Haven; her brother, Tommy Sheetz; and her “significant other,” Lance Pipher of Towanda.
Abby didn’t want any fanfare upon her passing, just a big party.
Anyone who wishes to join us in the Celebration of Abby’s Life, please come to the Riverside Saloon, N. Grove St., Lock Haven on Sunday, November 13 from 2 - 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com