Lock Haven — On Thursday, November 3, our daughter and Tommy’s sister, Abbigail Marie Sheetz, passed away very suddenly.

What can I say about Abby?

She loved animals, especially her kitties. She loved books and gardening. Abby was into crafting and photography as well. She also loved her family in a big way.

Abby is survived by her Dad, Thomas Sheetz (Steph) of Annville; her Mom, Julie Sheetz of Lock Haven; her brother, Tommy Sheetz; and her “significant other,” Lance Pipher of Towanda.

Abby didn’t want any fanfare upon her passing, just a big party.

Anyone who wishes to join us in the Celebration of Abby’s Life, please come to the Riverside Saloon, N. Grove St., Lock Haven on Sunday, November 13 from 2 - 6 p.m.

