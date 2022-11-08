Lock Haven — On Thursday, November 3, our daughter and Tommy’s sister, Abbigail Marie Sheetz, passed away very suddenly.

What can I say about Abby?

She loved animals, especially her kitties. She loved books and gardening. Abby was into crafting and photography as well. She also loved her family in a big way.

Abby is survived by her Dad, Thomas Sheetz (Steph) of Annville; her Mom, Julie Sheetz of Lock Haven; her brother, Tommy Sheetz; and her “significant other,” Lance Pipher of Towanda.

Abby didn’t want any fanfare upon her passing, just a big party.

Anyone who wishes to join us in the Celebration of Abby’s Life, please come to the Riverside Saloon, N. Grove St., Lock Haven on Sunday, November 13 from 2 - 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Abbigail Sheetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.