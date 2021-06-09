Williamsport -- Aaron S. L. “Rick” Mitcheltree, Jr., 69, of Williamsport passed away peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021 at home.

Born December 27, 1951 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Aaron S. L. Mitcheltree Sr. and Alberta J. (Croman) Mitcheltree.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Donna L. (Praster) Mitcheltree and sister, Betty Jean Mitcheltree.

Rick was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked at West Company for many years. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball in his younger years, watching John Wayne movies, listening to Oldies and playing cards. His favorite pastime was setting up his large train collection at Christmas time for all the kids. He also loved to sit on the front porch during thunderstorms. Rick was known for his delicious fried egg sandwiches and popcorn that he made when requested by his family. He loved being with his family, grandchildren, and his dog Bronx.

Surviving are his three children Aaron S. Mitcheltree, III (Angela) of South Williamsport, Billie D. Mitcheltree (Janet) of South Williamsport and Candace J. Mitcheltree of Williamsport; three grandchildren Emma, Aidan, and Gabriel, and one sibling Janice Johnson.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place , Memphis, TN 38105.

