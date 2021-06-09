Lock Haven -- A. Phyllis Cohen, 92, of 1050 E. Water St. Lock Haven, passed way June 6, 2012, at her residence.

She was born in Lock Haven August 22, 1928 to the late Marty and Edith Zimmerman Shampansky.

Phyllis was a graduate of Lock Haven High School worked as an accountant for Penn Dot for a number of years. She, with her late husband, Irwin Cohen, owned and operated the Campus Casino for over twenty five years. Phyllis was been an active member of Beth Yehuda Synagogue and also B’nai B’rith. She enjoyed volunteering at Lock Haven Hospital and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Survivors include her son; Stephen R. Cohen of Lock Haven and two grandchildren; Sonya White & Gabriel H. Cohen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin, and a brother, Robert Shampansky.

Private services and interment will take place at the convenience of the family in the Beth Yehuda Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

