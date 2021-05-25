Muncy -- A. James “Jim” Bryden, 90, a longtime resident of South Williamsport and most recently of Muncy, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Muncy Place.

Born January 8, 1931 in Berwick, he was a son of the late David and Naomi (Slusser) Bryden. On October 20, 1957 he married the former Olga Medich, who survives. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Jim was a graduate of Berwick High School and served honorably in the United States Navy. He was self employed, operating Bryden Distribution, a Wise Snack Distributor, for many years.

Jim was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church, Williamsport.

He was a member and past worshipful master of the Dietrick Lamade Lodge #755 F&AM, Williamsport Consistory, past Most Wise Master of the Williamsport Chapter of Rose Croix, and Commander-in-Chief of the Scottish Rite, Williamsport.

In 1993, Jim received the highest Masonic honor of 33rd degree at a ceremony in Boston. Other Masonic memberships and accomplishments include: Lycoming Royal Arch Chapter 222, order of the Purple Cross (highest degree in York Rite), member of Adoniram Council, Baldwin II Commandery 22 Knights Templar, Williamsport Conclave Knights of Honor, Penn Priority No. 6, Grand Holy Arch Chapter of Pennsylvania where he served as most excellent Grand High Priest, DeMolay Legion of Honor, Allied Masonic Degrees, the Royal order of Scotland, Excelsior Mark No. 216 Lodge, Philadelphia, and Erin Council No. 6, Knight Masons.

Jim was the judge of elections for many years in South Williamsport and a member and past president of the South Williamsport Kiwanis Club. He was also an avid golfer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Martha A. Bryden and her husband, David Tule, of Muncy; two sons, David J. Bryden, of Mechanicsburg, and Edward J. Bryden and his wife, Laura, of Hingham, Massachusetts; one brother, Howard Bryden, of Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Elena.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Robert Bryden.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.