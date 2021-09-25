Williamsport -- A. Irene Campbell, 91, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Thursday September 23, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born on November 29, 1929 in Jersey Shore she was the daughter of the late Tyson and Bessie (Wright) Whipple.

Irene was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was an avid collector of bells and lighthouses. Irene enjoyed crocheting and throughout the years made countless hats and scarves for children. She had a sweet soul and caring nature, always being there for her family and supporting them in everything they did. Above all else, she loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are seven children, Richard J. Campbell Jr. of Williamsport, Audrey I. Whitford (Dave) of Pecatonica Illinois, Sharon A. Edwards (Noel) of Hudson, N.C., Michael H. Campbell (Barbara) of Waterville, Maine, Karen L. Baney of Williamsport, Laura C. Ford (Mike) of Williamsport, and Steve D. Campbell of Williamsport; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with two on the way; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Annabelle Wagner of Altoona; and several loving nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard J. Campbell, Sr., on December 7, 1996; a son, David P. Campbell; four siblings, Mary Cohick, Raymond, Wayne, and Tyson Whipple; and a grandson, Eli Whitford.

A funeral service to honor the life of Irene will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1730 Four Mile Drive, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1730 Four Mile Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701.

