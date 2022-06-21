Disconnecting thousands of users from work operations, a worldwide Zoom outage began around 10:15 a.m. EST on June 21. Zoom is working to resolve the outage.

As Downdetector began reporting the outage, zoom users flooded other social media apps like twitter with posts claiming failed connections. Users were prompted with a 502 bad gateway message.

Down Detector, an independent network monitoring site which tracks issues across the web, is currently showing a large spike in Zoom issues with the vast majority of issues surrounding online connectivity problems. As of 10:28 a.m., Down Detector is reporting 13,338 outages on the Zoom network.

As of 10:41 a.m, the number of Zoom outages has fallen to 1,523, according to Down Detector reports.

Other networks are reporting outages as well, including another popular conferencing service, Microsoft Teams.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated with additional information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.