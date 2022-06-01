Williamsport, Pa. — Former local lawyer Matthew Zeigler was sentenced on DUI charges on May 16 at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Matthew Zeigler, 51, of Williamsport, who is also accused of several felonies that include endangering the welfare of children, was sentenced after entering a guilty plea to a DUI charge. Zeigler was sentenced in early May on the charges.

Related reading: Zeigler pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

A ruling from an Appellate Court decision has Zeigler’s other case held up at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Related reading: Conspiracy charges added to Zeigler child endangerment cases

Zeigler was sentenced to a range of two day to six months after being found guilty of count two of the DUI charges. Zeigler will also play a fine of $500, pay $100 for Act 198 fee, attend and complete the Alcohol Highway Safety School, and undergo assessment by West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.