Williamsport, Pa. — Matthew Zeigler pled guilty to DUI charges in Lycoming County Court Thursday afternoon in Williamsport.
Zeigler pled guilty to DUI: general impairment with an agreement he would serve 48 hours incarceration for the offense. That sentence would not include time served.
A motion to dismiss David Lindsay, Zeigler's court appointed attorney, was also decided. Both Zeigler and Lindsay agree the trust in representation could not be fixed.
“He did things in the case that make me not trust his representation,” Zeigler told the courtroom through a Zoom call from the Lycoming County Prison.
Brian Ulmer, an attorney from Union County, will represent Zeigler moving forward as the faces multiple felony charges that include endangering the welfare of children and intimidation of a witness.
Full coverage
Matthew and Christine Zeigler were arrested in December of 2020, charged with sustained child abuse of their eight children. Following is
NorthcentralPa.com's chronological coverage of the Zeigler case. Williamsport attorney involved in domestic assault, arrested ( Apr. 16, 2020) Lycoming County couple arrested for sustained child abuse of eight children ( Dec. 4, 2020) No bail for Williamsport lawyer accused of child abuse ( Dec. 4, 2020) Bail modified for Zeigler couple accused of child abuse ( Dec. 18, 2020) Zeigler free on cash bail, sentenced today for reckless endangerment ( Jan. 7, 2021) Lycoming County judges recused from Zeigler cases ( Feb. 23, 2021) Third criminal case filed against Williamsport man ( Apr. 25, 2021) Conspiracy charges added to Zeigler child endangerment cases ( May 7, 2021) Second motion to revoke bail successful; Attorney Matthew Zeigler returns to jail ( June 11, 2021) Former Bradford DA officially disbarred; local attorney's license temporarily suspended: Dept. of Justice ( Aug. 17, 2021)
Docket sheet
