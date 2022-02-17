Williamsport, Pa. — Matthew Zeigler pled guilty to DUI charges in Lycoming County Court Thursday afternoon in Williamsport.

Zeigler pled guilty to DUI: general impairment with an agreement he would serve 48 hours incarceration for the offense. That sentence would not include time served.

A motion to dismiss David Lindsay, Zeigler's court appointed attorney, was also decided. Both Zeigler and Lindsay agree the trust in representation could not be fixed.

“He did things in the case that make me not trust his representation,” Zeigler told the courtroom through a Zoom call from the Lycoming County Prison.

Brian Ulmer, an attorney from Union County, will represent Zeigler moving forward as the faces multiple felony charges that include endangering the welfare of children and intimidation of a witness.

Docket sheet