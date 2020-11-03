Harrisburg, Pa. — Collaborative efforts to ensure the integrity of Pa.'s 2020 election are in effect, according to the PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and members of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

The two entities have worked together to develop guidance and resources in preparation for any issues that may arise before, during or after Election Day. Additionally, the Office of Attorney General launched an Election Protection Task Force integrated with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the election process is free from fraud, intimidation, and other violations of the law.

“Law enforcement agencies at all levels have made historic preparations to ensure this election is free from fraud, interference, and intimidation — all of which undermine the bedrock of our Democracy,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “By working together, public officials have made voter fraud in Pennsylvania extremely rare, and we will continue that collaboration to prevent the intimidation of voters anywhere in our Commonwealth. We will not hesitate to use our authority to hold people accountable for violating our Election Code, which gives Pennsylvanians the right to have their vote count and to cast their vote free from intimidation.”

"We have a plan to follow instruction on police response given by the Pennsylvania Attorney General," said Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan. "We intend to follow the guidelines to the letter," he said.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy,” said PDAA President and Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch. “This collaboration will help ensure the continuation of a lawful, peaceful process where every vote counts.”

"The right to vote in a free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy," said Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna. “Citizens can rest assured that our polling places will be open, accessible and ready for you to cast your vote and that you can do so free from intimidation or harassment.”

In conjunction with the announcement, legal guidance was prepared and shared with each District Attorney’s office, who represent the defense against Election Code violations across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

In addition to the guidance, the Office of Attorney General has launched an Election Protection Task Force that is integrated with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to ensure Pennsylvanians’ right to a free and fair election is protected.

Law enforcement encourages Pennsylvanians to let officials address any concerns, which should be reported to the local Judge of Elections at their polling place and by calling the Department of State’s Hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Any activity that has the effect of disrupting voters, or interfering with any voter’s right to vote, inside or outside of the polling place, may be illegal and should be reported to officials.

"This year has presented many challenges," said Hagan, a sentiment to which both civilians and law enforcement across the state and country can attest. Difficult situations have given officers within the bureau the ability to become more prepared. "We're better equipped and trained," he said.