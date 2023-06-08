Williamsport, Pa — A woman allegedly stabbed her neighbor Wednesday night after an argument.
Savana Elizabeth Hauke, 24, of Williamsport used a butcher knife to cut a 36-year-old woman near the Fairlawn Trailer Parker on Lycoming Creek Road, Lycoming Regional Police said. The victim was treated for a large laceration to her right arm, according to the release.
Hauke, who lives at the trailer park with her fiancé and one-year-old daughter, spoke with police at 9 p.m. prior to the incident. Her fiancé got into an argument with one of the victim’s friends, Captain Christopher Kriner said.
Shortly after police left, Hauke allegedly stabbed the woman. She fled the area with her fiancé and child after police were called.
Authorities located her on the bike path near Colvin Road, according to Kriner.
Hauke was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. She was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 with Judge William Solomon.