Williamsport, Pa — A woman allegedly stabbed her neighbor Wednesday night after an argument.

Savana Elizabeth Hauke, 24, of Williamsport used a butcher knife to cut a 36-year-old woman near the Fairlawn Trailer Parker on Lycoming Creek Road, Lycoming Regional Police said. The victim was treated for a large laceration to her right arm, according to the release.

Hauke, who lives at the trailer park with her fiancé and one-year-old daughter, spoke with police at 9 p.m. prior to the incident. Her fiancé got into an argument with one of the victim’s friends, Captain Christopher Kriner said.

Shortly after police left, Hauke allegedly stabbed the woman. She fled the area with her fiancé and child after police were called.

Authorities located her on the bike path near Colvin Road, according to Kriner.

Hauke was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. She was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 with Judge William Solomon.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.