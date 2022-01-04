Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport City Council held a reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 3, during which City Council elected new Council leadership for the 2022 legislative year.

Councilman Adam Yoder was elected City Council President and Councilwoman Bonnie Katz was elected City Council Vice President, each by a vote of 5-0.

Yoder is entering his third year of his initial term on City Council. Over his first two years on City Council, he has been active sponsoring multiple pieces of legislation that have been focused on updating City Government’s checks and balances and ensuring proper oversight mechanisms are in place throughout City Government.

He has served on the City’s Finance, Economic Revitalization, and Public Safety Committees, and been a champion of addressing the City’s ongoing budget deficit and economic development efforts.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be elected City Council President by my colleagues on City Council," said Yoder. "When you have good, quality colleagues like I have on Council, earning their vote of confidence in this manner is both humbling and extraordinary. I am appreciative of their support and will look forward to leading City Council’s efforts over the next year with Councilwoman Katz.”

Katz is entering her third year of her third term on City Council. Initially voted onto City Council in the 2011 cycle, she has been an active champion of the City’s Public Works initiatives, including leadership of the City’s Levee recertification efforts, finding solutions and funding for Grafius Run, and championing the City’s Public Safety department through leading efforts to reestablish a K-9 unit in the City’s Police Department.

Katz has been Chair of the Public Works committee, and a member of the Finance and Public Safety committees.

“Echoing Council President Yoder’s sentiments, it’s an honor and a privilege to be elected City Council Vice President by my colleagues on City Council," said Katz. "I am humbled and honored to have their support and I’m eager to get to work in this new capacity to ensure our great city is positioned for success down the road.”

The election of Yoder and Katz to Council leadership marks the first time in at least 15 years that the transition of Council leadership has occurred between members of council currently serving new or ongoing terms.

In recognition of this, Yoder said, “while the transition of Council leadership doesn’t typically happen between incumbents, I think this transition reflects the continued transition of city leadership to the next generation of City leaders. And I am thankful for Councilman Allison and Councilwoman Miele’s efforts over the past 2.5 years. With most City Council members having never served, a newly elected Mayor with limited experience, and governing through two years of national and international uncertainty due to an ongoing pandemic, Williamsport has been fortunate to have Councilman Allison and Councilwoman Miele in positions of leadership."

Yoder continued, "I have watched [Councilman Allison's] leadership in action over the past 2.5 years and have been able to learn so much from his approach and temperament as City Council President. I’m thankful for his leadership, and it’s an honor to succeed him.”

Yoder concluded, saying, “I look forward to City Council’s 2022 legislative cycle and leading our efforts to position the city for success. In doing so, we will ensure proper checks and balances, enhance transparency and drive further accountability of City Government – each of which are foundational roles of City Council.”

Last night's meeting also saw the swearing in of Eric Beiter. "Thank you to all who supported me and this moment. I look forward to representing you well for the next four years," Beiter wrote in a Facebook post.

The meeting was held partially in-person and via Zoom, a continued accommodation for COVID-19 concerns.

City Council meetings are typically held each Thursday at 7 p.m., and are accessed virtually through the City's YouTube channel.