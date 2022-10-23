Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48.

While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker.

One day at school, after the season had already started, while sitting at lunch, star player Dan Egli looked across the table at Kati (Shaner) Wyland and told her she should kick for the football team. The discussion bantered around for next few minutes between other nearby guys from the team, and everyone was in agreement. The Spartans did not have a good, consistent kicker, and Kati should give it a try.

A star soccer player on the Hughesville girls team, Kati, a junior, knew that the boys who had been doing the kicking had never played soccer and all tried to “toe poke it,” like the old-time kickers did. So, after a few minutes of convincing, Kati agreed to give it a whirl.

Getting a tryout wasn’t hard. Not only did she have the support of the guys on the team, but she had a relative on the coaching staff.

“Kyle Dougherty is a cousin, and he was a coach, so he set it up,” Kati explained.

While having a cousin on the staff may seem like an odd stroke of good luck, in this case, it wasn’t really surprising. Kati’s dad had 9 brothers and sisters, so cousins have never run in short supply.

“The joke is, if we’re standing somewhere in Hughesville, there’s a probably a family member within a 100-foot radius,” Kati said.

A couple days later, she showed up for practice, kicked some extra points, and that was pretty much it. She was on the team.

“Yeah, it only took like that one practice to get adjusted,” Kati said, who, herself has eight full, half, and step siblings and had grown up playing all kinds of backyard sports. “Actually, the worst part trying to kick it off of that stupid block. I’d played soccer my whole life, kicking the ball off the ground, so at the beginning of that first practice, I kept kicking way more block than ball. Once we got rid of that thing and the holder started putting the ball on the ground, then it went fine. In all honesty, it’s not that different than kicking a soccer ball. It’s a little different, but not much.”

Coach Reichner admits he was hesitant at first.

"But we were open to having anyone on the team, and I knew she was a great kid and a great athlete," Reichner said. "The entire team was very welcoming to her and she fit in very quickly. I was more concerned with her playing soccer and knowing that was her priority, but we were quickly able to come up a schedule that worked around her soccer commitment and allowed her to be at practice when we needed her.”

At first, Kati was eased into the role, until she and the coaching staff were comfortable, but by playoff time, the job was hers.

“Once I got the ‘starting job,’ I kept it for the rest of my junior year and all of my senior year … except for the first football game of my senior year. I missed that game because we had a soccer tournament.”

"Don't do that again"

Because the coaches were afraid of her getting hit or having to make a tackle, Kati rarely handled the kickoff duties.

“If they thought we could eliminate the return by doing a directional kick, they’d have me do that,” Kati said. “They would tell me to kick it and then get out of the way.”

While never actually being in on a tackle, there was one time she got close to the action.

“There was a bobbled snap on an extra point, so I instinctively went after it. After the play was over and I got to the sidelines, Kyle came up to me and said, ‘What were you doing?’ I told him I was going for the ball, and he said, ‘Yeah, don’t do that again.’”

To say Kati’s football career went well was an understatement. She was named first team, all-conference kicker for the 2006 season, kicked in the 2007 district all-star game and, according to at least one website, was nominated for the all-state team.

On the soccer field, her 75 career goals still ranks her as the all-time leading scorer in Hughesville girls soccer history.

“My longest make in practice was 42 yards,” Kati said, when asked about her proudest football accomplishments. “My longest in a game was 35. It was at home, on senior night against Loyalsock. So that was pretty cool.”

What Kati failed to mention was the score of that senior night game was 31-28, so her 35-yard field goal was rather significant to the outcome. She also made two field goals in Hughesville’s four-point win over Central Columbia.

Sister's support

Kati’s twin sister, Kari, was her biggest fan off the field, Kati recalled.

"I think she was more excited for me to kick for the football team than I was," Kati said. "Kari has always believed in me more than I’ve believed in myself.”

Although Kari was also a soccer standout, she never considered getting on the gridiron with her sister.

“I was faster than she was, but she could kick it a mile,” Kari said. “I knew she could help the football team more than I could. There was no doubt.”

“She’s always been faster,” Kati laughed, agreeing with her sister. “I was born 45 seconds before her, and that’s the only time I’ve ever beaten her in a race.”

Kati and Kari both went on to star on the Lycoming women’s soccer team, and now play on the Williamsport Lions adult league squad. As far as her assistant coaching duties with the Hughesville girls team, Kati was hired by first-year head coach Cody Hack, who is also her brother-in-law, Kari’s husband.

“We’ve had a really good year,” Kati said, as the Lady Spartans sit at 13-5 as they enter the playoffs. “For it being our first year as a staff, we’re really pleased. The girls have responded well.”

It’s not surprising that Kati also keeps her eye on the football scores.

“Those kids have had a good year too. Coach Rainey has gotten things back on the right track. It’s been a good fall in Hughesville.”

What if one of her soccer players, or any soccer girl got the chance to kick for the football team? Would Kati encourage it?

“Absolutely. It was a great experience," she said. "I can’t think of one negative part.”

