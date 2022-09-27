Harrisburg, PA. — State Sen. Gene Yaw was named to a list of influential policy makers and leaders in the state's agricultural industry,

Yaw landed a spot on the 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 for his legislative accomplishments focused on farmers and land conservation.

“Agriculture is intrinsic to Pennsylvania’s economy and culture and I’m committed to prioritizing policies that grow the industry and preserve its legacy,” Yaw (R-23) said. “I’m honored to be recognized for these efforts and will continue to do my part to support Pennsylvania farmers.”

City and State Pennsylvania published the list to highlight “the public officials, farmers, business executives, association heads, labor leaders, policymakers and others who shape the state’s agricultural landscape.”

The list includes individuals operating in every aspect of the diverse sector, from dairy farming to craft brewing to timber operations. The list also emphasizes important developments over the past year. Yaw recently championed passage of Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Fund, which creates a new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program and other dedicated funding sources designed to remediate streams damaged by decades of non-point source pollution, including agricultural runoff, abandoned mine drainage and stormwater management in developed areas.

He also sponsored Act 83 of 2022 to mandate more responsible fertilizer use to improve water quality, diminish the growth of harmful algae that suffocates aquatic life and reduce water treatment costs for residents.

Other honorees named in City and State Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Power 100 list include Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell C. Redding; U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson; Richard Ebert, President, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau; Joe Arthur, Executive Director, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Jonathan Weis, President and CEO, Weis Markets.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.