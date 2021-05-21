Harrisburg, Pa. – State Sen. Gene Yaw issued the following statement after Governor Wolf renewed the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration for 21 days:

“As we wait for the final election results to be certified, today marks the first step to returning checks and balances to the Commonwealth’s long-term emergencies. We are now operating under the rules established when the people of Pennsylvania voted to amend the state Constitution.

“The General Assembly is now receiving information from Gov. Wolf that had previously not been shared. That information allows us to make better informed decisions as we move forward to implement the will of the people.

“I will work with my colleagues and the administration to ensure that the Commonwealth continues to be eligible to receive the federal funding that is supporting our economic recovery from COVID-19 and other valuable programs, which are relied upon by Pennsylvanians.”

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters passed the two amendments to the state Constitution that were designed to improve the way the state responds to future emergencies.

One limits an emergency declaration to 21 days unless the General Assembly approves a longer duration. The other clarifies that the governor will not be able to unilaterally veto legislative action that ends the declaration.