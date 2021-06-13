Harrisburg, Pa – Programs that help to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options across the 23rd Senatorial District will receive a $1,835,000 funding boost, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

Grants are being administered by the PA Housing and Finance Agency through its PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE).

PHARE was established by Act 105 of 2010 (the "PHARE Act") to provide the mechanism by which certain allocated state or federal funds, as well as funds from other outside sources, would be used to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth.

The state’s natural gas “Impact Tax” provides $5 million annually to the Marcellus Shale Fund, specifically to support PHARE and address the need for affordable housing in the counties, where producing unconventional gas wells are located.

“PHARE is a crucial part of our overall effort to improve our economy and provide affordable housing to state residents, especially in the Northern Tier and across the Senate District I am proud to represent,” Sen. Yaw said.

The following projects in the region received funding:

· Bradford County o County Housing Program - $182,000 to fund a housing specialist position and rental assistance for homeless prevention and mitigation. o County Homebuyer Assistance - $300,000 to mitigate the effect of the housing shortage on low-to-mid income residents.

· Lycoming County o Transitional Living Centers Master Leasing Program - $200,000 to help those re-entering from prisons, persons with serious mental illnesses, and those at-risk for homelessness, gain housing stability. o American Rescue Workers Rental Assistance Program - $100,000 to provide short-term rental assistance to families who are facing eviction. o YMCA North Central PA Liberty House – $70,000 to support those who do not fit into the recovery category, but are suffering from homelessness. o Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity Memorial Homes - $63,000 to help construct a new single-family home for qualified family. o STEP Inc. – Supportive Housing Program - $265,000 to support residents in danger of eviction or mortgage foreclosure and those needing to secure housing accommodations. o STEP Inc. – Urgent Need Program - $25,000 to provide housing repairs for eligible homeowners to correct urgent health and safety issues. o STEP Inc. – Homes-in-Need Program - $225,000 to help eligible homeowners receive repairs such as code compliance, accessibility improvements, and weatherization.

· Snyder/Union counties o Union-Snyder Community Action Agency - $200,000 for the Comprehensive Housing Program that reduces homelessness through prevent, diversion, rental assistance, case management and supportive services.

· Sullivan County Rental Assistance - $80,000 for one-time rental assistance for eligible households.

- $80,000 for one-time rental assistance for eligible households. · Susquehanna County Rental and Utility Assistance Program - $125,000 to provide rental and utility assistance for low-income residents to promote stable housing and forestall eviction or utility termination.