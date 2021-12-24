Wyalusing, Pa. — A Bradford County man told police he did not remember being with, or even knowing, a juvenile who accused him of rape.

Kregory Scott Johnson, 22, of Wyalusing also told authorities if any sex had taken place, it was consensual. Troopers reviewed a forensic interview in September of 2020. According to the affidavit, the accuser was 14-years-old during the time of the interview.

The accuser stated Johnson had sex with her three times over the course of two days. In each instance, Johnson came to the accuser’s home when her parents were either at work or sleeping. Authorities said in one instance the accuser snuck out of her home late at night to meet Johnson.

Johnson said things to her like “are we going to do this, or not?” and “come on, try it, you’ll like it” during his interactions with the juvenile. Throughout the interview the accuser told authorities she asked Johnson to stop several times.

According to the report, Johnson went to the juvenile’s home and forced himself on her two more times. After the interaction, the juvenile experienced pain and bleeding.

Authorities said the juvenile took six Prozac pills in June of 2020 to end her own life. The juvenile told a staff member at the hospital about the rape which led to authorities requesting an interview.

Johnson was charged with two counts each of felonies that included two first-degree charges of rape and unlawful contact with a minor, a second-degree charge of sexual assault, and a third-degree charge of corruption of minors. Johnson was also charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault forcible compulsion.

Court records show Johnson is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Fred Wheaton on Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

If you, or someone you know, is struggling the suicide hotline is available 24/7 to provide free and confidential support. 1-800-273-8255.