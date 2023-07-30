Pittston, Pa. — The Little League Challenger Division is the branch of Little League for children with diverse abilities, and it has gained a massive fan following since the introduction of the Challenger Division Exhibition Game to the Little League Baseball World Series in 2001.

Catch every moment of this fan favorite part of the Little League experience this August live on WVIA!

This year's Exhibition Game will see a team from Lancaster, Pa. face off against a team from Syracuse, N.Y.

The game will stream live on WVIA.org, on the WVIA PBS app, and will also be available to watch on ESPN+. The game, which will be played at the Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, will take place on Saturday, August 26 starting at 10:30 a.m. The game is being presented by Eggland’s Best.

“We are excited to once again live stream the Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Game,” said Ben Payavis, WVIA’s Chief Content Officer. “This is a special event that gives children with physical and intellectual challenges the opportunity to participate in the Little League World Series experience. It has become something we have looked forward to every year. We hope that viewers will tune in to watch these amazing athletes compete.”

The Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Game is always a heartwarming event that showcases the power of sport to bring people together. WVIA is proud to be able to live stream this event and to share it with viewers across the country.

Can't wait to learn what the Challenger Division Exhibition Games are all about? Fortunately, WVIA has archives of previous games available to view on demand.

