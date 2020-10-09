Pittston, Pa. – On Sunday, October 18 and Tuesday, October 20, the 2020 U.S. Congressional District Debates will broadcast live from WVIA Studios beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

The debates will also be simulcast live on WVIA Radio and a live stream will be available on the WVIA website.

The October 18 debate will feature 8th Congressional District candidates Matt Cartwright (D) and Jim Bognet (R). The 8th Congressional District covers Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna Counties, as well as the majority of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

The October 20 debate is between 9th District candidates Dan Meuser (R) and Gary Wegman (D). The 9th District includes Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, with parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.

The moderator for both debates will be WVIA’s Larry Vojtko.

Panelists for the 8th Congressional District debate include: Borys Krawczeniuk, Staff Writer of the Scranton Times-Tribune; Bill O’Boyle, staff writer of the Times Leader; and Dr. Beth Admiraal, Political Science Department Chair at Kings College.

Panelists for the 9th Congressional District debate include: George A. Agbando Ph.D, Professor of Politics and Public Administration at Bloomsburg University; Francine Schertzer, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer at PCN; and Scott Shaffer, News Anchor at WNEP.

WVIA Radio can be found at 89.9 FM in Northeastern Pennsylvania, 100.1 FM in Lewisburg, 89.7 FM in Williamsport, 97.5 FM in Selinsgrove, 105.7 FM in Sunbury, and 103.5 FM in Wellsboro. An online radio stream is also available here.

Visit wvia.org after the debate to find rebroadcast listings or to stream on-demand.