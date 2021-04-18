Harrisburg, Pa. – A bill to compensate the wrongly accused for years lost to incarceration was introduced on Friday by state Rep. Regina G. Young (D-Philadelphia).

"The government should compensate an individual whose liberty was wrongfully taken," Young said in the bill's memo. Young said the advent of DNA testing in 1989 has proven that the criminal justice system doesn't always get it right.

House Bill 1205 would enable the wrongly convicted to hold the Commonwealth liable for damages stemming from their injustice. It has over a dozen sponsors.

For each year of wrongful imprisonment, an individual could recover a sum equal to double the amount of gross wages earned the year prior to their arrest or $25,000, whichever is greater. They'd also be able to recover court costs, attorney fees and restitution for fines and penalties paid.

"Having the opportunity to seek just restitution would tear down a primary barrier to gaining the education deprived by years of unjust incarceration," Young said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Ed Gainey, Morgan Cephas, Stephen Kinsey, Benjamin Sanchez, John Galloway, Napoleon Nelson, Dan Frankel, Michael Schlossberg, Dan Williams, Joe Ciresi, Carol Hill-Evans, Jake Wheatley, Robert Freeman, Joe Webster, Brian Sims, Emily Kinkead, Mark Rozzi, Peter Schweyer, Summer Lee, Christopher Rabb and Jeanne McNeill.

"It is long overdue for Pennsylvania to move one step further to right the terrible wrong they have suffered by providing some level of compensation for our exonerees," Young said.

The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.