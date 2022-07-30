Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck.

Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night.

State Police connected the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, with Roof the next day when Trooper Brett Cohen of PSP Towanda called the Athens Police Department. The owner of M.R. Dirt, a trucking and rental company in Towanda, said Roof did not have permission to be in possession of the company's vehicle.

In a later interview with police, Roof told authorities she requested permission to borrow the truck, but never heard back from the owner. Roof was taken into custody after the July 13 interview and charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Roof was sent to the Bradford County Prison and held on $5,000 bail after an arraignment with Judge Fred Wheaton. Roof will appear before Judge Wheaton on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.