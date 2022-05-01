little league museum

The World of Little League Museum is open on weekends throughout May.

 Little League International

South Williamsport, Pa. -- The World of Little League® Museum and Official Store is celebrating mothers from around the world all month long with FREE admission to all mothers who come to visit the museum between May 1-31, 2022.

“Since it began, Little League has been a great way to bring families together both on and off the field,” said Adam Thompson, Director of the World of Little League Museum. “This May, we want to recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment that mothers in communities all around the world provide to their children and welcome them to our museum at no cost as a thank you for helping to make the Little League experience what it is today.”

The museum will display portraits of various mothers from throughout the Little League program history, including Little League Hall of Excellence members Sydney Leroux and Krissy Wendell-Pohl, as well as recognize the George and Barbara Bush Little League Parents of the Year Award recipients dating back to 1980.

Visitors to the museum can also stop at the museum’s Official Store to purchase a gift for mom on their way out, celebrating their own "girls with game" with a Little League memento.

The World of Little League Museum is open for public admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of May.

