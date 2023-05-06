South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League season is in full swing, and this May the World of Little League Museum and gift shop will be celebrating with a few shop specials and events.

Mother’s Day at the museum

The World of Little League Museum will be celebrating Mother’s Day all weekend long, granting free admission to all mothers who visit the Museum on May 12 through 14.

Extended summer museum hours

Starting on June 1, the World of Little League Museum will be extending its hours for the summer, opening every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 1.

As a reminder, free admission is granted to any person who identifies themselves as a current Little Leaguer AND who is wearing a shirt/jersey that has the Little League Official Patch on it. For more information about admission, including other free admission options, visit LittleLeague.org/Museum.

Memorial Day Weekend sale

During Memorial Day Weekend, from May 26 to 29, 2023, Little League fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of some exciting sales through the Little League Main Gift Shop, including:

Large pin bags – Two for $40

Small pin bags – Two for $30

New brand pin sets - 50% OFF

To take advantage of these sales and some exciting new merchandise, be sure to stop by the Little League Main Gift Shop (located behind home plate of Howard J. Lamade Stadium on the Little League International Complex) or visit ShopLittleLeague.org.

The Museum is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday, groups are welcome to schedule private tours during that time period by emailing Museum@LittleLeague.org.

For more information, including prices, directions, and more, visit LittleLeagueMuseum.org. The Little League Main Gift Shop, located on the main concourse behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fans can always buy merchandise at ShopLittleLeague.org.

Please note that the Little League Main Gift Shop will be closed Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29.

