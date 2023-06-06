Bloomsburg, Pa. — A resident at a halfway house is facing felony charges after he punched a mental health worker in the face, according to police.

William U. Hill II, 61, was staying at Chaz House, 460 W. Main St., when workers with CMSU Behavioral Health asked police to accompany them to serve Hill a 302 petition for involuntary commitment.

Officers Jim Cromley and Ken Auchter accompanied the CMSU worker to the house on May 11 at 9:30 a.m. There they met Chaz House Director Kimberly Wertz, who led them to the rear of the property, where Hill was on the deck.

When the worker advised Hill he was being committed, he punched her in the right side of the face, Cromley said. She was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital for treatment.

Hill was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

Docket sheet

