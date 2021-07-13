Harrisburg, Pa. -- Changes to Unemployment Compensation requirements have taken effect in Pennsylvania.

Beginning this week, all claimants of Unemployment Compensation (UC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) are required to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week in order to continue qualifying.

Each week, the UC/PUA Benefits System will ask, "[Your Name], did you complete your required work searches and/or work search activities during the week beginning Sunday, [Date] and ending Saturday, [Date]?"

Claimants who have either completed their work search activities or are exempt from the requirement should select "yes" to advance to the next certification question. Valid reasons for exemption include working through a union hiring hall, a shared work plan through an employer, Trade Act training, the attendance of a RESEA session for the week, and having a written recall.

If "no" is selected and there is no exemption, a claimant may be denied benefits for that week.

Valid work search activities include:

Going to a job fair

Searching open positions on job posting boards or PA CareerLink

Creating and uploading a resume

Seeking networking opportunities

Using an employment agency, employment registry, or school placement service

Taking a civil service test or other pre-employment tests

Participating in a workshop or event through PA CareerLink

For people who live outside of Pennsylvania, substitute PA CareerLink with your state's employment service.

The Department of Labor and Industry can request to see evidence of your work search activities at any time for a span of two years from the date of your claim. It is not necessary to send work search records to the Department unless it is requested. Failure to provide a work search record when requested may result in liability to repay received benefits and ineligibility for continued benefits.

For an easy way to track work search activities, the Department of Labor and Industry provides a convenient Work Search Record .pdf. The fields in the .pdf may be selected and typed in and the form can be downloaded or printed. The Work Search Record is not required, but records of work search activities should be recorded in some way.

Please note that self-employed or business owners who collect benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance still need to meet work search requirements.

Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements.

Self-employed claimants are to report any net earnings each week they claim benefits. If a claimant receives partial payment for a week because they have earned more than their partial benefit credit, only one work search application is needed for that week.