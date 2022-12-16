Progress can be seen in new locations for the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County, according to PennDOT.

The Northern Section opened in late July 2022.

Crews recently began clearing trees in preparation for constructing the future Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam Borough. After the trees are cleared, and Erosion Control devices are installed, the contractor will begin work on box culverts in this area.

Crews constructing embankments near Grangers Road in Monroe Township are also making progress visible to motorists. Impacts to traffic will continue to be minimal. Motorists should be alert, slow down and be aware of construction and delivery vehicles accessing the work areas within the project limits.

Other work currently progressing on the Southern Section of CSVT includes tree clearing, construction of a cast in place box culvert near Eleventh Avenue and installing drainage pipes in many locations.

Major earthwork involving nightwork is planned to begin later this winter and will be announced as schedules are finalized.

Utility companies will also continue to relocate their facilities at various areas throughout the project to accommodate future CSVT work.

