Williamsport, Pa. — Starting today through Friday, a contractor will continue milling and begin paving at the eastbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Lycoming County starting at Loyalsock Creek and working eastward. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Work on this two-year project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work includes the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. 

These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek.  

