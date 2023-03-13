Woodward Township, Pa. — A local woman was arrested for the third time in ten months, according to a release from the Woodward Township Police Department.
Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment after allegedly threatening to harm people while talking to police in the 40 block of Lenape Trail.
Related reading: Woman accused of theft, harassment in Woodward Township
Jordan allegedly said she would “kill two victims with a knife while they slept” as she talked to the investigating officers, according to the release.
She assaulted the two people prior to authorities arriving at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
Related reading: Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store
Joran was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
Jordan struck a patron at a convenience store in June and was charged with similar offenses, according to an affidavit. She was charged again on Sept. 22 after entering a gas station and allegedly stealing several items.