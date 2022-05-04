2022-05-04 Mubarik Abdul Graves

Woodward Township, Pa. — The Woodward Township Police need the public’s assistance in locating a man charged with multiple felonies that included strangulation and aggravated assault on April 29. 

Court records show Mubarik Abdul Graves, 31, of Lock Haven was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. Authorities have been unable to locate him since the charges were filed. They issued a wanted release on May 3 for the outstanding warrant. 

Woodward Township Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graves to contact them at 570-858-5676. All calls will be kept confidential.

