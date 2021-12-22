Woodward Township, Pa. – Emergency response to a large structural fire in Woodward Township early Wednesday morning caused a temporary water pressure issue at the Jersey Shore hospital, but officials maintain that water supply is adequate in the Jersey Shore area.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital was briefly impacted. According to Eric Johnston, Manager at Jersey Shore Water Authority, the water supply is now stable at the Hospital after a brief period of reported low water pressure. Reduced water supply has not been reported, said Johnston. The hospital "should be ok from this point on with no water issues."

Johnston attributed the complications to a simple misunderstanding by the fire department. When fire companies responded on scene, they opened two hydrants on the same water line, said Johnston, resulting in an unequal supply of water; "one was taking more, the other wasn't taking enough," said Johnston. "It was just not understanding our system."

Once the water authority crews arrived on scene, they advised the fire response team to use different hydrants. At that point, "they were ok to continue," said Johnston.

Then, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, when the structure had burned to ground level, Johnston coordinated with the fire chief to shut the hydrants down, which stabilized water pressure in the area.

The fire on the 200 block of Pine Run Road could be seen from Route 220 in Woodward Township early Wednesday morning.